Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

