NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVA. TD Securities lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE NVA opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

