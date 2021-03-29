NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVA. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NVA stock opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

