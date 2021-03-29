NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ambassador Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $513.03. 52,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,181. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.39 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day moving average of $532.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

