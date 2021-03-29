NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $520.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,181. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.89. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.39 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $322.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

