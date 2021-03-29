NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,722.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,294.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,832.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,612.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,264.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

