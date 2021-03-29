NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $438.34 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, NXM has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $68.76 or 0.00119763 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $438.34 million and approximately $498.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00221131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00943807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,924,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,374,956 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

