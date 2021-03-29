NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of -375.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $209.59.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
