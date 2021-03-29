NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of -375.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.