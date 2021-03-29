Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 10,716 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $411,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. 62,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,131. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

