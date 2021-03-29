Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Sells 3,300 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $411,065.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48.

EGLE stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. 62,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,131. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.