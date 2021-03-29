Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0314 on Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $72.18 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00616429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00065981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

