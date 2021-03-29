Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $643.89 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $643.89 million and approximately $53.17 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.00624528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

