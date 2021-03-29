OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.30 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for $77.76 or 0.00134499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $45.30 million and $1.97 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,557 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

