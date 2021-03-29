Oddz Hits Market Cap of $23.51 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and $3.41 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00217628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.00940067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

