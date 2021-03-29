Offshift Price Tops $7.41 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Offshift has a market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $7.41 or 0.00012842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,680.53 or 0.99939005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096324 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001390 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

