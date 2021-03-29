OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after buying an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,408,000 after buying an additional 258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 212,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.