OKB Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $15.79 or 0.00027365 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $947.62 million and approximately $248.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00618741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

