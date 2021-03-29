OKCash (OK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,791.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $18,791.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.00 or 1.00089704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00085228 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,064,558 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

