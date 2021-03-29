Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. 51,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,867. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Olin by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

