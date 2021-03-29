Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $150.94

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $150.94, but opened at $160.49. Omega Flex shares last traded at $157.19, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 571.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.