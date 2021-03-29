Omni Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Omni has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $8.29 or 0.00014326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00337902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,183 coins and its circulating supply is 562,867 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.