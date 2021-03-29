OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in OMRON by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

OMRNY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076. OMRON has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

