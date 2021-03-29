One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

OSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSS stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.