Opacity (OPCT) Reaches Market Cap of $25.48 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Opacity has a total market cap of $25.48 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 221.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00219278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00963517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00078305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

