Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Tops $2.43

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $28,591.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00004207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00627458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Predict Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

