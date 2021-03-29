OpenDAO Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00624995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

