Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $10.84. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 16,483 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

