Oppenheimer Comments on Comcast Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Comcast in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

CMCSA opened at $55.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

