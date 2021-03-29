Oppenheimer Weighs in on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the investment management company will earn $1.22 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of HRZN opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

