Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ingevity Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingevity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ingevity by 19.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

