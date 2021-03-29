OptionRoom (ROOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004322 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $30.51 million and $1.15 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00217863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.69 or 0.00934340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029492 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

