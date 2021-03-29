Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

ORCL opened at $69.97 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

