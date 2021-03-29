Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.