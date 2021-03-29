Orbs (ORBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.53 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $469.36 million and approximately $54.53 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.17 or 0.00627240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

