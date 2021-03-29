Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $265.61 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $265.61 million and $73.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.00624528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

