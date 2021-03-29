OREO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $41,975.00 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, OREO has traded flat against the dollar. One OREO coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OREO has a market cap of $501,119.30 and $41,975.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,776.32 or 1.00007136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00301388 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.21 or 0.00367321 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.04 or 0.00688979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About OREO

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,879,309 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

