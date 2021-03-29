Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Orica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

