Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $400.56 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $400.56 million and approximately $351.65 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.94 or 0.00616638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,619,123 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.