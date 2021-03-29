Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Origo has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $3.11 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.00624528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.