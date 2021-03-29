Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ORKLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Danske raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.89 on Monday. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

