Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $1.47 million and $220,398.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.46 or 0.00336919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003996 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

