Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Also, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,953,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,876. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

