Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $25.23. 1,692,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,876. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Insiders sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 over the last 90 days.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

