Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $25.70 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

In related news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

