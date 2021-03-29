Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE OSCR opened at $25.70 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

In related news, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,794,974.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

