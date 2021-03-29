Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.29.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

