Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Short Interest Update

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OSTIY remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Get Österreichische Post alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.