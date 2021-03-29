OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCM stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $40.05. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

