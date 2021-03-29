Ouroboros (OURO) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $267,587.20 and $24,110.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00058840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00232718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.34 or 0.00955143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

