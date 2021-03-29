Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

OUT opened at $22.11 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

